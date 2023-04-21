Chasetown head into their final game of the season knowing that other results will need to go their way even if they win in order to secure a play-off place.

The Scholars set up a nail-biting final day trip to Cambridge City tomorrow (22nd April) after securing a mid-week win against Hinckley LRFC.

The result leaves Mark Swann’s men on 65 points, one behind Coleshill and Sporting Khalsa who occupy the final play-off berths.

The permutations for reaching the extended season are:

Win for Chasetown and defeat for Sporting Khalsa or defeat or draw for Coleshill

Draw for Chasetown and defeat for Coleshill – but Scholars would also need Corby, Boldmere and Harborough to all lose.

Kick-off at Cambridge City tomorrow is at 3pm.