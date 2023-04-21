The decision by the Conservatives to re-select Michael Fabricant as their candidate for the next General Election has been branded “truly baffling” by the Liberal Democrats.

The long-serving MP will get the chance to retain a seat he has held since 1997 after being chosen by his party to stand once more.

But Cllr Paul Ray, who has twice stood against Mr Fabricant previously, said the decision made a mockery of Tory attempts to distance themselves from the national party.

“It is truly baffling how the local Conservatives have yet again demonstrated a lack of judgement. “Mr Fabricant has demonstrated an ability to be on the wrong side of almost every issue – from defending a Prime Minister who broke his own rules and failed to tell the truth about them, to defending the right of privatised companies to dump raw sewage into our water. “Of course, a high point came in the December 2019 hustings when he proclaimed, referring to Brexit, that ‘we’ll all be wealthier after it’. But now we all now know that Brexit isn’t working. Our economy has shrunk by 4% since Brexit as our trade in Europe is down by 16%. “We urgently need to negotiate a proper deal with Europe to protect our economy and our jobs. “The long and short of it is that local Conservatives, however much they may try to distance themselves from the Westminster circus, are still bound to it, as shown by their support of Mr Fabricant.” Cllr Paul Ray

Cllr Hugh Ashton, who will stand for the Liberal Democrats in the forthcoming local elections, said appearances by the Lichfield MP had made the city “a laughing stock”.

“If the Lichfield ‘Local Conservatives’ really cared about the area and its reputation, they would select a candidate who would genuinely work for the whole constituency. “For an example of how Mr Fabricant has operated recently, the planned Lichfield leisure centre to replace the Friary facility should have been a prime target of the Tory Levelling Up scheme. But instead, the bid for central government funding failed. “An MP who cared for his constituency, as Mr Fabricant insists he does, would have fought tooth and nail and lobbied for the money. Instead, as we know, Mr Fabricant chastised his fellow Conservatives on the district council for failing to make a valid bid. “It is surprising that the local Conservatives have re-selected him. But then again, we must remember that it was the local party members nationwide who were responsible for electing the two most disastrous Prime Ministers of the century – Johnson and Truss – who between them have destroyed the British economy and the integrity of the political system, while refusing to take responsibility for their mistakes.” Cllr Hugh Ashton

