An independent councillor says protecting the green belt will be high on her list of priorities if she gets re-elected.

Cllr Liz Little had previously served as a member of the Conservative cabinet at Lichfield District Council before becoming an independent member of the local authority after a row over her de-selection by the party in the Little Aston and Stonnall ward.

She said the decision by the Tories to replace her with “two men aged over 60” was linked to her opposition to Tamworth MP Christopher Pincher and her status as a “woman of childbearing age”.

Cllr Little said:

“I have been a resident of Stonnall all my life and appreciate the life the rural village offers. “I have been involved in all aspects of village life from the playing fields, allotments, gardening guild to the parish council and support many businesses within the village. “Should I be re-elected in May, my focus will be on protection of green belt, working with local police to address crime issues and to strongly lobby the county and highways to address the unsafe entry and exit points of Stonnall.” Cllr Liz Little

The qualified chemist said she had decided to stand as an independent in order to continue working for local residents.

“I joined the council back in 2015 to give something back and to make the villages and district a better place to live. “I have gone independent due to not wanting to continue being a party mandarin.” Cllr Liz Little