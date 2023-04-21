A Lichfield auctioneer will help people see if they can secure the “real deal” when a hit ITV antiques programme films in Staffordshire.

Richard Winterton will be part of the dealer day for Dickinson’s Real Deal in Stoke-on-Trent before consigning items to go under the hammer at a sale at The Lichfield Auction Centre in Fradley at 9.30am on 6th June.

The programme sees sellers decide whether to accept the money offered on the day or take the items to auction.

People can attend the filming day in the Richard Winterton Auctioneers salesroom, where David Dickinson will be in attendance with members of the public to see whether they got “the real deal” or not.