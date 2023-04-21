Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Chadsmead ward.

Joanne Grange (Independent)

“I’m seeking re-election in May so I can continue to serve residents of Chadsmead as an independent councillor.

“The past four years have seen me take a leading role in the campaign to save Friary Grange leisure centre, fight on behalf of residents across the district to get unfair parking changes refunded, raise money to buy IT equipment for local primary schools during the Covid-19 pandemic and be a founding member of Lichfield Litter Legends.

“Outside of local politics, I’m a chartered accountant so I can apply my professional experience to scrutinising the council’s finances.

“I’ve lived in Chadmead for 17 years and there are now three generations of my family in the ward giving me first hand insight into local issues from a variety of perspectives.”

Elaine Hutchings (Conservatives)

“I am passionate about improving the local community – I played a pivotal role in setting up Helping Each Other Lichfield, a community group that supported people throughout Covid-19 in the area, and continues to do so today.

“I also run a well-established family business in the area, and believe that my business and community experience, combined with my ability to ‘get stuff done’ will help to stick up for Chadsmead.”

Paul Jones (Conservatives)

“I have served as a city councillor for four years and am involved in a variety of local and national charities.

“I have recently worked on a campaign to purchase two new air ambulances, and I am committed to bringing my community focus to Chadsmead ward.

“As well as my charity work, I work as a financial advisor, having previously served in the armed forces.”

Paul Ray (Liberal Democrats)

“I have been a councillor on Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council for Chadsmead ward since 2016 and was re-elected in May 2019.

“As a very active and committed councillor, I have a proven track record for taking time to deal with local residents’ issues relating to planning, housing, public nuisance, traffic, road safety to name a few.

“Away from my role as a councillor, I am a partner in a law firm and specialise in finance law – advising in the private and public sectors.

“As finance is key to any business or organisation, my work gives me very relevant experience of the pressures affecting business and the public sector.

“I am married with three children and have family of all generations living in Lichfield which give me a good understanding of the issues affecting all age groups in our area.”

Miles Trent (Liberal Democrats)

“I have lived in Chadsmead Ward for the last nine years with my wife and two young children.

“I am a criminal lawyer working in the civil service and I am passionate about preserving a strong and effective public sector.

“As a councillor on Lichfield District Council, I would work tirelessly for the residents of Chadsmead Ward – just as I have done for the last four years as a councillor on Lichfield City Council.

“If elected to the district council I promise to be a confident and persuasive voice for local people, ensuring that their views are taken seriously by the council and are acted upon.

“I would also act at all times to promote liberal values – that is fairness and decency in local politics, whilst working to address the significant challenges of the times: the cost of living, the crisis in our public services, and the climate emergency.”