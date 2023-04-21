Vintage tea dance events are taking place at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Visitors will step back in time to enjoy live period music, dance lessons and a homemade afternoon tea.

Couples and groups of friends can choose from either ballroom dancing on 29th April or jive and swing on 30th April.

The vintage tea dances will feature musical performances by Tony and the Sapphires.

Faye Brant-Key, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Returning for another year, our vintage tea dance experience transports people on a musical journey to yesteryear. “Visitors can put on their dancing shoes, participate in lessons from our fabulous instructors, enjoy live music and tuck into a selection of delicious homemade treats in Aspects, our award-winning events building at the arboretum.” Faye Brant-Key, National Memorial Arboretum

The vintage tea dance costs £31.50 per adult and can be booked online.