Plans for a Fazeley property to be converted into supporting living flats have been approved.

The scheme will see the main house and outbuilding at 63 Coleshill Street extended to provide five homes for adults with physical and learning difficulties.

The new flats are designed to support those aged between 18 and 65.

A planning statement said:

“There is an emphasis on encouraging individuals to live with greater independence while care and assistance are still provided 24/7 in a safe, supportive environment. “Each individual will have their own lounge and bedroom with an ensuite shower room incorporating a WC, all designed specifically with the needs of the user in mind. “Support for the residents and management will be provided by Midway Care on a similar basis to that being provided at Drayton Court at 65 Coleshill Street.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.