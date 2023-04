Power tools and other items have been stolen after a vehicle was broken into in Stonnall.

The blue BMW was targeted at 3am on Monday (17th April) on Westwick Close.

PCSO Thomas Passmore said:

“The offenders have stolen power tools from the boot of the vehicle along with a wallet and laptop bag.” PCSO Thomas Passmore, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 135 of 17th April.