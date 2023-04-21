Lichfield Jazz continued their tradition of giving local bands the opportunity to perform for fans when New Vintage played at the Cathedral Hotel.

With drummer John Shaw, bassist Bill Maynard, keyboard player Peter Johnson, guitarist Malcom Smart and saxophonist Peter Bacon, the quintet played a set that was tuneful, but gave the soloists plenty to get their teeth into.

They started with Sonny Rollins’ Pent-Up House, the be-bop rhythms and cyclical theme showing the pedigree of the ensemble.

The gentle ballad Moonlight in Vermont, with expansive chords and pensive melody,was a showcase the delicate guitar and saxophone parts, before the pace was lifted by Cute, the shuffle beat giving the players a catchy part to work with.

Unicorn by Dizzy Gillespie, which closed the first half, was a swinging exploration and gave all five players solos.

The Fortune Teller, and Leon Russell’s This Masquerade started the second half, but the highlight was Endless Lawns by Carla Bley and Kurt Elling which also allowed for a rare vocal performance from Peter Bacon. The mood that the piece set was matched by the standards of all of the soloists.

A swinging, bluesy reading of Van Morrison’s Moon Dance saw the dance floor fill.