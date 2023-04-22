Council chiefs say they hope bringing management of leisure facilities in Lichfield and Burntwood back in house will encourage more people to use them.

The agreement with Freedom Leisure to run Friary Grange Leisure Centre and Burntwood Leisure Centre was ended earlier this month.

The move saw Lichfield District Council return to an in-house management arrangement for the two sites.

A meeting of the local authority this week saw Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for leisure and parks, say that the move would also support efforts to get more residents active.

“The decision to bring in-house the running of Burntwood and the Friary Grange leisure centres, along with the decision in February to invest £10million in a replacement centre at Stychbrook Park, are positive steps in supporting the health and wellbeing of residents in the district. “The latest Sport England statistics for our district – from 2019/20 as the survey has not been redone since Covid – suggests that while we do well compared to other parts of the country, 35% of adults are not active for the recommended 150 minutes a week, and around 60% of children and young people do not achieve the 60-plus minutes a day recommended. “Our ambition in bringing leisure services back under our control is to help get ‘more people, more active, more often’. “The further investment of approximately £1.5million in new sports and leisure facilities we are introducing this year and next, which include a climbing wall, new soft play and resurfaced tennis and netball courts in Burntwood, the introduction of new competitive sports, obstacle course racing, additional 3G pitches and adventure golf, will certainly support that ambition. “We hope these investments will inspire more people to become happier and healthier through increased participation.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Smith added that the council was being proactive in a bid to get more residents using leisure centres.

“We believe taking back control will encourage more people to use our facilities old and new, and associated facilities across the district. “We have invested significantly in Burntwood Leisure Centre over the last few weeks to make it a better, warmer, and cleaner environment for users, and have discounted membership and joining fees for the next few months to encourage a greater take up” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council