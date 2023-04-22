Lichfield City wrapped up their league campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Romulus.

The result means Ivor Green’s men finish in 11th place in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Callum Griffin saw his first half strike cancelled out by a Luke Keen goal before the interval.

Sub Matt Hunt then restored City’s advantage ten minutes into the second half, only for Zak Harbon to earn The Roms a share of the spoils five minutes from time.

Both sides traded half chances before Griffin’s long range strike found the top corner to break the deadlock on 28 minutes.

But the lead lasted less than ten minutes as Keen netted from the edge of the box.

Dan Lomas almost restored Lichfield’s advantage but a deflection sent the ball against the crossbar.

Ten minutes into the second half and City were back in front when Kyle Baxter’s free kick found Hunt who nodded home at the back post.

James Beeson was forced into a low save to prevent Romulus from levelling once more, before Lichfield’s task appeared to become easier. The visitors were reduced to ten men when Owen Watkins earned his marching orders for a foul on Jamie Elkes.

But the full quota of points were far from secure and a free kick wasn’t fully cleared as Harbon levelled five minutes from the end.

Although their league campaign is now over, City still have their JW Hunt Cup semi-final to look forward to on 4th May.