More than half of food businesses inspected by Lichfield District Council over the past month were rated as ‘very good’, figures have revealed.

The local authority’s regulation and enforcement team has released data on the 22 checks carried out during March.

All food businesses, including those operating from home, are subject to inspection at varying frequencies determined by the level of risk to public health.

Residents can check the food hygiene rating of every business at the Food Standards Agency website.