More than half of food businesses inspected by Lichfield District Council over the past month were rated as ‘very good’, figures have revealed.

The local authority’s regulation and enforcement team has released data on the 22 checks carried out during March.

All food businesses, including those operating from home, are subject to inspection at varying frequencies determined by the level of risk to public health.  

Residents can check the food hygiene rating of every business at the Food Standards Agency website.

RatingDescriptionPercentage of businesses
5Very good59%
4Good27%
3Generally satisfactory5%
2Improvement necessary0%
1Major improvement necessary9%
0Urgent improvement necessary0%
Lichfield District Council food inspections for March 2023

