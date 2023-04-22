The owners of a pub in Huddlesford have been granted planning permission to build an extension.

The 53 square metre addition to The Plough has been given the green light by Lichfield District Council.

A planning statement said:

“The application proposal comprises a single storey extension to the existing building to provide enlarged and enhanced dining facilities for customers. “The benefits derived from the development includes the proposal being sympathetic to its surroundings, of excellent design and providing economic and social benefits to the community.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.