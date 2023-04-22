Kids TV favourites are back on stage at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

The 60-minute Milkshake! Live show will be at the city theatre for two performances on 13th May,

Featuring the likes of Paddington, Daisy and Ollie, Milo, Noddy and Blue’s Clues the show gives youngsters to learn songs and dances.

There will also be an appearance from Milkshake! Monkey.

A spokesperson said:

“This brand-new show has plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone up on their feet. “It’s a family show not to be missed.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.