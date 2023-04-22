Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Chase Terrace ward.

Richard Cross (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Steven Norman (Labour)

“I was born just over the Warwickshire boundary where there was a saying, not understood at the time: ‘if you’re not careful you’ll end up in Burntwood’.

“I did, when I met Sue and stood for my first election in Burntwood in 1995.

“In Lichfield district, in 1997, I brought in kerbside recycling and more recently, in opposition, exposed the blue bag fiasco, the £118,00 wasted on a land deal, and the lack of action on climate change.

“I am standing again in Chase Terrace because I can give a voice to all residents and will challenge authority on their behalf.

“I will continue to hold advice surgeries, protect the green belt boundary and work to improve Chase Terrace.”

Matt Warburton (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Sue Woodward (Labour)

“I have lived in Chase Terrace for 40 years and brought up my family here.

“I want to ensure that the future is fairer, greener, safer, healthier and more prosperous for my children and grandchildren; and what I want for my family, I want for all families in Burntwood.

“I love our town and am directly involved in several local organisations – including Spark, Burntwood Be A Friend and Chasewater Friends, which I founded.

“I have a lot of council experience and, as leader of Burntwood Town Council for the last four years, I am proud of the progress we have made to create a Better Burntwood.

“I believe honesty, integrity and transparency is vital in local democracy. It would be an honour to represent my own community again.”