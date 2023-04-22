Part of the mural created in Burntwood
Part of the mural created in Burntwood

A project in Burntwood has seen a mural created to mark the coronation.

Fun Club Hub and Erasmus Darwin Academy teamed up for the project with graffiti.com.

In total, 80 students took part in the project in the school’s community garden area.

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

