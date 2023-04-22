A new exhibition is exploring the history of Lichfield Cathedral’s library and its links to the Seymour family.

Library and Legacy is open until 3rd September in the Chapter House.

After losing all but a few precious books from the mediaeval library during the English Civil War, a bequest from the then Duchess of Somerset, Francis Devereaux, saw the private collection of her late husband, William Seymour, kickstart the current library collection.

The exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the history of the library and some of the books that reflect the interests of a wealthy 17th century intellectual.

The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, interim Dean of Lichfield, said:

“We have a magnificent collection of books and manuscripts in our library and they tell a fascinating story. “The team have done an amazing job in putting together this engaging and inspiring exhibition. “I warmly encourage everyone who comes through the doors to come and see. We want to share this story with you.” The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane

For more information visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/library.