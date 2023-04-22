Proposals to crack down on the sale of vapes to under 18s has been welcomed by Trading Standards officers in Staffordshire.

The Department of Health and Social Care says it will allocate £3million to tackle the issue and will support local enforcement activities.

Measures could include the creation of an enforcement squad, made up of Trading Standards officers, to carry out test purchasing and to check products are compliant.

A centralised task force would also be set up to help gather intelligence and co-ordinate local enforcement action. The measures will also call for help in identifying how best to stop children from vaping.

It comes as NHS figures for 2021 showed that reported usage of e-cigarettes had risen to 9% among 11 to 15-year-olds in England, up from 6% in 2018.

In the same period, vaping among 15-year-old girls jumped from 10% to 21%.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Any move to protect children in this county from being able to access vapes is obviously welcome. We hope we can use the enforcement squad to really crack down on underage vape sales. “In recent years we have also seen a huge increase in the number of illegal vapes being seized and our Trading Standards team are working hard to tackle the issue. “Officers also continue to work with businesses to make sure that vaping products are being sold responsibly and that retailers are aware of the rules.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The move comes in the wake of a spate of seizures of illegal vapes from shops in Stafford and Lichfield.