Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being reminded that a test of a new nationwide alert system will take place over the weekend.

Piloted by the Government, the system is designed to warn people if there is an emergency nearby.

A test will take place at 3pm tomorrow (23rd April).

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“A message will appear on the home screen of all mobile phones, along with a loud sound and vibration lasting up to ten seconds. “This system will be used rarely and only in cases of immediate risk.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Further details on the test can be found here.