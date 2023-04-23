Midlands songsmith Alex Ohm is bringing his band’s unique sound to The Hub at St Mary’s.

It will mark a welcome return to Lichfield after he packed out the tent at the Fuse festival in 2022.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Supporting emerging local talent is really important to us at The Hub and we’re delighted to be welcoming Alex Ohm. “Alex wowed Lichfield audiences at last summer’s Fuse festival, so if you missed out on that one, here’s a chance to discover him for yourself.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Support for the gig at The Hub on 28th April comes from Plastic Fiction.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.