An award-winning theatre company is returning to the Lichfield Garrick with two new shows.

New Old Friends will serve up a treat with Crimes on Centre Court in October before bringing A Christmas Getaway to the stage over the festive period in December.

The formershow will feature former Lichfield Garrick pantomime star Ben Thornton alongside the likes of Emile Clarke and Kirsty Cox.

Feargus Woods Dunlop, co-founder of New Old Friends, said:

“We are utterly over the moon to be returning to Lichfield Garrick. It is a theatre very close to our hearts and the birth place of the ‘Crimes’ series. “To be coming back with Crimes on Centre Court and seeing how far the company and the shows have grown is amazing. “Then, to top that off with another festive season in the studio with A Christmas Getaway is just magical. I can’t wait.” Fergus Woods Dunlop, New Old Friends

A Christmas Getaway sees just four actors playing countless roles as they take audiences on a special Christmas Eve getaway with the Jameson family at their soon-to-be sold country home.

The show will run from 8th to 31st December, while Crimes on Centre Court will run from 19th to 21st October.

Daniel Buckroyd, artistic director and chief executive of the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“New Old Friends have lit up the Garrick’s Studio theatre over previous Christmases, with sell-out shows such as Crimes on the Christmas Express and Crimes of the Christmas Pudding, so we’re delighted to be welcoming them back to Lichfield with their unique blend of madcap comedy.” Daniel Buckroyd, Lichfield Garrick

Tickets for both shows can be booked at www.lichfieldgarrick.com.