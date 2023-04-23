Chasetown took the play-off race to the wire with a 4-0 win at Cambridge City but results elsewhere failed to go their way.

A nervy, tense start saw The Scholars on the front foot but unable to break through a stubborn, resilient home side.

The hosts were slowing things down, but Chasetown finally broke the deadlock when Luke Yates fired low beyond keeper Caleb Chandler.

Earlier attempts to waste time came back to haunt Cambridge as Ryan Boothe smashed the ball home with the final second of first half injury time.

Jack Langston was a yard away from killing the game midway through the second half with a long range effort that saw Chandler clasping at thin air.

With news breaking that play-off rivals Coleshill Town and Sporting Khalsa were winning, the mood amongst the visiting fans dropped, only for Boothe to sidefoot home second goal to wrap up the points in the 75th minute.

Langston smashed his 99th league goal for the club in the dying minutes but from a play-off perspective it was all in vain.