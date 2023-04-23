People are being invited to join a community group on a five mile dawn walk later this month.

The Darwin Walks Trust will host the event around the south west side of Lichfield on 30th April.

The route will take in Jubilee Wood, Pipe Hill and the Lichfield Canal.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a wonderful opportunity to listen to the dawn chorus and hopefully see the sun rise over the city. “ Darwin Walks Trust spokesperson

The group will meet at Bunkers Hill car park in Beacon Park for a 4am start, with the walk expected to take around three hours.