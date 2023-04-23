Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Chasetown ward.

Norma Bacon (Conservatives)

“Having spent many years in Burntwood, I appreciate the area and want to make it even better. I will use my experience here and as a city and district councillor to do just that.

“I have also worked with many local organisations, including as a local school governor. These opportunities have provided me with a great insight of community spirit and joy, with the love of working with people.”

Darren Ennis (Labour)

“Over the last eight years as a Chasetown councillor I have helped and supported local businesses making sure they get information about grants, advice and even mentoring businesses when asked.

“Working with community groups to improve the lives of Burntwood residents is a key goal for making a Better Burntwood and something I have always championed and supported wherever possible.

“I will carry on the flying the Chasetown flag and making sure we get all the investment and resources to help deal with the issues affecting us all in our town.”

Laura Ennis (Labour)

“In the last four years as a Burntwood councillor I have gained great knowledge and experience.

“This has been done through working to help residents with issues from social housing, fly tipping and anti-social behaviour.

“I walk around Chasetown every day taking my children to school at St Joseph’s and Theresa’s Primary School on the High Street.

“Also working at the school gives me the chance to see the development of our young children and this spurs me on to make our town the safest environment it can be, offering the best education for our children.”

Antony Jones (Conservatives)

“As the current head of infrastructure and facilities at a large university, I will be using my skills effectively for the area.

“Having experience as a parish councillor – and currently the chairman – I’ve encountered challenges, but gained valuable knowledge and experience to support the community.

“I’m a Neigbourhood Watch administrator and intend to work closely with the Police and Crime Commissioner, looking at reducing anti-social behaviour and car crime.

“If elected we promise to work with the local community, listen to your opinions, and support residents as we have always done.”