An award-winning Lichfield theatre company are celebrating their 20th year with a new musical.

Based on the Kenny Rogers hit, Coward of the County is being brought to the stage by the From The Top group from 10th to 13th February at Highbury Theatre in Sutton Coldfield.

A spokesperson said:

“Coward of the County is a hilarious romp through the Old West where we find young Tommy Gates pitted against the dreaded Gatlin Brothers as they fight for the affections of Becky Bridges.

“Can Tommy, such a coward that folks just call him ‘Yella’, really stand up to the vicious outlaws and save the day?

“With little help on offer from a drunken sheriff, an enthusiastic undertaker, the saloon ‘madame’ and an incompetent town doctor, he certainly has his work cut out.”