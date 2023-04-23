A new sculptural addition has been added to the Queen’s Green Canopy at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Trees making up the area were planted last autumn as part of a national initiative following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A new sculpture by Graeme Mitcheson has now been added. Carved from a single nine-tonne piece of granite from Leicestershire, it also features 40 stainless steel elm, oak and lime leaves.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“As our patron, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was gracious and unwavering in her support for the arboretum over many years. “It is wonderful that we are able to complete our contribution to The Queen’s Green Canopy at the arboretum on what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 97th birthday, as a celebration of her lifelong commitment to service.” Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum

Last November – on Armistice Day – The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester completed the planting of 26 new trees along the entranceway to the arboretum.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is sited on 7.5 acres of land along Barley Green Lane, from the A513 roundabout to Croxall Corner, donated by the Leavesley family.

Andy Ansell, head of estates at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: