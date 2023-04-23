A crackdown on road safety at locations across Staffordshire – including the A38 – has seen more than 100 drivers stopped.

The Roads Policing Unit at Staffordshire Police was supported by National Highways in Operation Tramline which targeted key routes in the county.

The five day period saw a total of 116 driving offences recorded, including 37 for not wearing a seatbelt and 27 for using a mobile phone while driving – including one at the wheel of a 40-tonne HGV.

Other offenders included:

Four drivers caught running red lights

Two drivers caught speeding

Four drivers without MOT and insurance

Eleven insecure loads

Three cars displaying illegal number plates

The operation saw officers driving around in an unmarked HGV cab to spot offences being committed who then radio ahead to police to pull over the vehicles.

Inspector Mark Joynson, from Staffordshire Police, said: