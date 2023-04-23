A crackdown on road safety at locations across Staffordshire – including the A38 – has seen more than 100 drivers stopped.
The Roads Policing Unit at Staffordshire Police was supported by National Highways in Operation Tramline which targeted key routes in the county.
The five day period saw a total of 116 driving offences recorded, including 37 for not wearing a seatbelt and 27 for using a mobile phone while driving – including one at the wheel of a 40-tonne HGV.
Other offenders included:
- Four drivers caught running red lights
- Two drivers caught speeding
- Four drivers without MOT and insurance
- Eleven insecure loads
- Three cars displaying illegal number plates
The operation saw officers driving around in an unmarked HGV cab to spot offences being committed who then radio ahead to police to pull over the vehicles.
Inspector Mark Joynson, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“We’ve seen first-hand the devastating effects that road traffic offences can have as well as the disruption that can be caused to emergency services if roads are disrupted or blocked by negligent drivers.
“In some cases, offenders do not admit or recognise their negligence, particularly if they have developed bad habits over time such as travelling above the speed limit or not indicating at junctions.
“It’s one of the many reasons why it’s so vital that we continue to educate drivers on the importance of road traffic safety and take appropriate enforcement action where necessary.”Inspector Mark Joynson, Staffordshire Police