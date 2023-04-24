Hundreds of solar panels have been installed on the the roof of the Remembrance Centre at the National Memorial Arboretum in a move bosses say will help deliver on a pledge to reduce their carbon footprint.

The 99KW system was installed by Staffordshire business The Energy Box Ltd.

The 250 panels are estimated to have saved over 10,500kg of CO2 emissions since going live in mid-March.

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Our sustainability pledges are embedded into our daily operations and long-term planning to ensure that the Arboretum is showing leadership through an improved environmental footprint. “The hundreds of memorials within our 150-acre site encapsulate thousands of incredible stories of service and sacrifice, and as their custodian, we have a responsibility to ensure that they are protected from the destructive impacts of climate change. “The installation of solar panels is just the latest example of how we are delivering on our commitment to adopting and advocating for ethical and sustainable practices whilst maintaining a first-class visitor experience.” Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum

Among the sustainability pledges made to mark the arboretum’s 20th anniversary in 2021 were efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the side, encourage the use of public transport and a commitment to be an ethical buyer.

Recent initiatives have also seen staff undertake carbon literacy training to increase their awareness of the impact of various activities and ensure that sustainability is a key consideration in day-to-day decision-making.

Other measures have included these of electric buggies and grounds maintenance equipment and reducing food waste.