Communities in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given the chance to win a helping hand to celebrate the coronation.

Aldi is giving away £500 in vouchers to ten lucky winners to purchase food, drinks, and decorations for any street parties they are planning to host.

The supermarket chain’s Facebook page is hosting the competition, and all entrants need to do is tag their local community group or a friendly neighbour to be in with a chance of winning.

Richard Thornton, from Aldi UK, said:

“We know how much people love to come together to celebrate special occasions, and it really is something us Brits do best. “We hope our vouchers help communities across the country get into the spirit for this momentous event with street parties fit for a King.” Richard Thornton

Entries are open until 27th April. Former details visit the Aldi Facebook page.