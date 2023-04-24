An event is giving people the chance to find out more about the benefits of volunteering with a Burntwood community group.

Spark will host a drop-in session from 9.30am to 11am on Wednesday (26th April) where there will be the chance to meet current volunteers and ask questions about the Queen’s Award-winning organisation.

A spokesperson said:

“Spark are moms, dads, grandparents, carers and supporters who got together to run Burntwood’s former childrens’ centre voluntarily nearly seven years ago. “The charity is a local home-grown one that is going from strength to strength and offers lots of community activities. “Spark is making a difference for local children and families in Burntwood and beyond. We run lots of different groups, activities and services including support sessions, a community fridge, baby bank, outdoor sessions, wellbeing activities and much, much more. “We welcome anyone of any age and background to join us in the centre or helping from home, volunteering behind the scenes with admin or helping at events – there is something for everyone. “You don’t have to have an experience of volunteering and all training is provided.” Spark Burntwood spokesperson

The session will be held at the Spark Burntwood site at Springhill Academy on Mossbank Avenue.

For more information or if you cannot make this session but want to know more details email AumClarke@sparkburntwood.org.