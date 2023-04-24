The Liberal Democrats say they have a “proven track record” in delivering for residents in the Chadsmead ward.

The party are standing candidates in the area in both the Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council elections on 4th May.

Paul Ray, who will stand in both ballots, said securing funding from Staffordshire County Council for road safety improvements on the Grange Lane and Eastern Avenue junction showed Lib Dems were able to bring about real change.

“Our candidates are hardworking and we care about our community. “For example, we have worked hard on the campaign for changes to the dangerous junction, with £250,000 now being secured with Staffordshire County Highways for improvements to the junction this year.” Paul Ray

Fellow candidate Miles Trent said the party’s call to reduce the reliance on primary schools for polling day had also meant more pupils would be in class rather than at home on 4th May.

“We have solutions to make Chadsmead a better area for all. “We campaigned to reduce the number of primary schools in the ward which need to close on polling day, arguing for community centres and mobile units to be used instead wherever possible. “The number of school closures has now reduced in Chadsmead, which is an excellent result both for pupils and for working parents.” Miles Trent

Hugh Ashton, who will contest the ward in the Lichfield City Council election, said:

“We have a track record for helping residents in Chadsmead Ward – we do what we can to improve residents’ quality of life, and we are very aware that a large part of Chadsmead ward is one of the most deprived areas in Staffordshire. “We have recently liaised with Staffordshire Police to address ‘boy-racing’ on Weston Road, and we have brought together agencies such as Lichfield District Council, the police and Bromford to make improvements in the Oakenfield area.” Hugh Ashton

The at a glance list of candidates for the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council is: