Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Colton and the Ridwares ward.

David Cullen (Green Party)

“I have been fortunate to live in Hill Ridware for the last five years, and previously Kings Bromley.

“I joined the Green Party because I am passionate about tackling climate change and protecting our environment.

“I have been opposed to HS2 since its inception and think the money should be spent on public services. Reliable public transport is key to reducing our carbon footprint. It helps tackle climate change and enables people to stay connected and prevents isolation. If elected, I would lobby for a decent rural bus service.

“Other facilities are lacking in some villages. With ever expanding house building, the situation can only become worse.

“If elected, I will campaign for adequate infrastructure to accompany new housing developments, including more social housing to tackle waiting lists.

“A decent home should be a right not a privilege.”

Paul Golder (Labour)

“I am a retired statistician and lecturer, and have lived in Lichfield for nearly 30 years.

“I’m very aware of the inherent risks in modern agro-industrial practices and the critical importance of increasing biodiversity inside and outside of farming businesses.

“The need to co-exist with the HS2 development through the ward will also raise issues for our residents which will need promoting within the district council.

“I endorses Lichfield Labour’s ‘Fairer Greener Lichfield’ strategy and am proud to have been chosen as candidate for Colton and the Ridwares.

“I hope that the voters will take the opportunity on 4th May to increase the political diversity of the district council by electing me to represent the ward as part of a new Labour-led council.”

Keith Vernon (Conservatives)

“I have supported Mavesyn Ridware Village Hall and as its chairperson have organised community events, concerts and training sessions for community first aid and the defibrillator, among others.

“As chairman of Mavesyn Ridware Parish Council I was involved in promoting community projects such as Speed Watch. I continue to volunteer with Staffordshire Police, supporting vulnerable adults and feel privileged to be able to contribute to building a safer community

“If elected, I will maintain that ethos. I will strive to ensure that as a rural community, we in Colton and The Ridwares are not overlooked by larger neighbouring councils and that our voice is heard.

“I will listen to and act on concerns, liaising with other agencies as necessary and working for an outcome which is beneficial for all.

“I hope to continue to support my community in this way.”

At a glance list of candidates standing in the Colton and the Ridwares ward at Lichfield District Council are: