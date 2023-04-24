A Lichfield netball club is holding trials for potential youth recruits.

Lichfield Spires are looking for experienced players to join its under 14 and under 16 premier league sides for next season.

A spokesperson said:

“Following a successful 22-23 season, we are looking to boost our squads. “The club is looking to recruit a number of experienced and hardworking players to contend for the title.” Lichfield Spires spokesperson

For an application form and more details, email threespiresnetball@gmail.com.