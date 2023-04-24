A pair of vases could fetch more than 100 times what they were bought for when they are sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The €8 pieces were picked up five years ago at a Spanish car boot sale by Christine Rehm when she and her husband Manfred were living near Alicante prior to returning to the UK in 2021.

But a recent valuation with Richard Winterton Auctioneers found they were actually a pair of Art Nouveau pieces dating back to 1900 by renowned European manufacturer Loetz.

They are expected to fetch between £800 and £1,200 when they are sold at the Lichfield Auction Centre on 2nd May.

“I didn’t know they were valuable or what they were when I bought them – I just liked the style and particularly their colour. “The seller had marked them up for €10 but said I could have them for €8 as that’s what he’d decided to let them go for. “We’ve looked after them and kept them behind glass but I’m redoing the lounge and thought I’d see if they were worth anything. “So I took them to Richard Winterton Auctioneers for a valuation and couldn’t believe it when I found out what they were.”

The couple, who have three grown-up children, moved back to the UK in 2021 having lived in Spain for 15 years.

The 13cm tall vases with trefoil-shaped upper rims are from Loetz’s Phaenomen Genre.

Known as PG29, they date back to 1900 when Loetz art glass was at its “pinnacle of greatness”, said Sarah Williams, senior valuer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

“This was during the Art Nouveau period and is the period of manufacture that is most prized by collectors today. “The Phaenomen Genre’s main characteristic is the rippled or feathered design on the surface of the object. “This was achieved by wrapping hot glass threads around a molten glass base and then the threads were pulled on the surface to create the designs whilst all the materials were still malleable. “The technique was patented in 1898.” Sarah Williams

