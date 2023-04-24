Voters have been urged to back local Conservatives to “continue their good work” across Lichfield and Burntwood.
The plea comes as residents prepare to go to the polls on 4th May.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council’s Conservative group, said he hoped residents would recognise the efforts put in by councillors to enhance the district.
“Away from the national stage, your local councillors have been working tirelessly to improve both our council and our communities.
“We’re bringing a new cinema and leisure centre to the district, have added play areas in our parks, created a new hub for 21 local small business and raised thousands of pounds for good causes through our Community Lottery.
“Your local Conservative councillors remain committed to keeping council tax low – this year we are able to freeze it at just £3.61 per week for the average property.
“But there’s plenty more to do – we can still improve as a council, there is more investment to attract, there are more high streets to improve and more financial challenges ahead.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
There has been criticism of the decision by the party’s candidates to stand as Local Conservatives.
Cllr Pullen, who will contest the Boley Park ward on 4th May, said:
“Whatever your views nationally, I’d ask that on 4th May, you continue to trust your Local Conservative team to continue their good work.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Boley Park ward at Lichfield District Council is:
Trouble is Doug, you keep missing your publically announced self impossed deadlines. What’s happening with the cinema? What is happening with whatever you’re now calling the wasteland you created opposite the train station? The wasteland you forced the closure of a car dealership to create by bringing forward the deadline for when it had to relocate, knocking it down, and then saying ooops we don’t have any money to do what we said we would. And you and your council continue to spin your wheels on doing anything with the site, talking about plans which involve relocating a perfectly placed bus station than unspecified alternative location (no other good location exists!). New playgrounds are great, but your failings are much greater. You don’t have any money to build a leisure centre or anywhere to build one.
There may be some confusion because Conservative County Councillors, including the five who are also Lichfield District Councillors, voted for the maximum increase they could as did the Conservative Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. In case voters are wondering if there is a mistake with their bill because of the continual reference to ‘freezing council tax’ by “Local Conservatives”.
@Hugo, from previous articles on here my understanding is the money for the Leisure Centre is agreed, as is the location on Stychbrook, I also think I read it will be delivered at some point next year.
New playgrounds? Thousands of pounds for charity? Is that really the peak of your achievements? Hand on heart time…. are you even convincing yourself that the Council have done a good job? You should face it…. you’re struggling to convince more and more voters that you are. I think you may be in for a wake up call next week Doug. Seriously not impressed……leisure centre, friars gate, cinema, empty retail units in Lichfield, on & off pedestrianised zones, Fabricant, SCC letting the local roads become treacherous, bizarre planning decisions, blue bag debacle and I could go on and on. It looks like to me as a life long Conservative that the Tories both locally and nationally have turned everything into a mess.
If the Election result leads to the Tories loosing control I’m sure they will blame everyone else when the “Cinema, Friarsgate , swimming pool etc projects ” don’t move forward. Their statements then would be of the kind “but we had oven ready deals on all these projects”, I’m sure I’ve heard that before from the Tories? On the other hand if they keep control they will ramble on in the same pointless way as now.
Oh Dear !
Doug Pullen.
No achievements just failed promises… Birmingham Road Site. Née Friarsgate. Decaying Hoardings still there. Proposed resighting of perfectly adequate well placed Bus Station.
Leisure Centre a Pipe Dream. New Cinema, only change is the increase of rubbish posted through the Letter Box of Late Debenhams.
Action speaks far Louder than Words.
You have stagnated.
Since the 2008 financial crisis it feels the council has given us 15 years of promises. Perhaps it’s time for a change to see what others can do.