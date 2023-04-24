Voters have been urged to back local Conservatives to “continue their good work” across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The plea comes as residents prepare to go to the polls on 4th May.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council’s Conservative group, said he hoped residents would recognise the efforts put in by councillors to enhance the district.

“Away from the national stage, your local councillors have been working tirelessly to improve both our council and our communities. “We’re bringing a new cinema and leisure centre to the district, have added play areas in our parks, created a new hub for 21 local small business and raised thousands of pounds for good causes through our Community Lottery. “Your local Conservative councillors remain committed to keeping council tax low – this year we are able to freeze it at just £3.61 per week for the average property. “But there’s plenty more to do – we can still improve as a council, there is more investment to attract, there are more high streets to improve and more financial challenges ahead.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

There has been criticism of the decision by the party’s candidates to stand as Local Conservatives.

Cllr Pullen, who will contest the Boley Park ward on 4th May, said:

“Whatever your views nationally, I’d ask that on 4th May, you continue to trust your Local Conservative team to continue their good work.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Boley Park ward at Lichfield District Council is: