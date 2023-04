Police are appealing for information after a window was smashed at a property in Lichfield.

The incident happened at a home on St Mary’s Road at 8.15pm yesterday (24th April).

PCSO Andrew Lovatt, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“A rear window in the property has been smashed and a ballbearing was found in the garden.” PCSO Andrew Lovatt, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.