Candidates and agents running in the local elections across Lichfield and Burntwood will soon be able to get their first glimpse of returned postal votes.

Ballot papers returned by those who have decided to vote by post will be opened in a series of sessions starting tomorrow (26th April) until polling day (4th May).

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said:

“It is important that candidates and agents are aware that no results will be shared during these sessions.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Candidates wanting to attend can notify the council via email.