A Lichfield accountant has put in a marathon effort to help raise £1,100 for charity.

Adam Wyre joined a team of 700 British Heart Foundation runners who pounded the streets of the capital for the London Marathon over the weekend.

The event raised a total of £1.5million for the charity which will help fund research into new treatments and cures for heart and circulatory diseases.

The 44-year-old completed the race in 3 hours 57 minutes.

Adam decided to take on the race in honour of his wife, Stephanie, who has Marfan syndrome. The genetic condition affects connective tissue and has meant she has had to undergo multiple heart surgeries.

The race was Adam’s second marathon for the British Heart Foundation. He said:

“Last time I did it was 13 years ago. I did it in a much quicker time of 3 hours 22 minutes but, I was a lot a lot younger and fitter back then! “I ran to raise money for the British Heart Foundation then as well. It’s a fantastic charity that helps to improve the outlook of people with heart conditions.” Adam Wyre

Supporting Adam on the day was Stephanie and their seven-year-old child Connie.

“The atmosphere around the course was electric and it was amazing having so many people cheering me on, made me even more determined to get to the finish line. “The research that the charity does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases. I’m proud to know I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.” Adam Wyre

Karen McDonnell, senior events manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: