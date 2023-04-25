Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Curborough ward.

Colin Ball (Labour)

“I have been a district and city councillor for the Curborough Ward since July 2018.

“Since then, I have worked hard, along with fellow Curborough Labour district councillor, Dave Robertson, after May 2019 for Curborough ward residents on anti-social behaviour, housing and other issues.

“We have also raised and had agreed important issues at both the city and district councils – such as getting a climate crisis emergency declared, making sure that the councils carry out local procurement and pay all staff, at least, the Living Wage Foundation hourly rate.

“I have spent a lifetime working for fairness for all, particularly in housing and community development.

“If elected, I pledge to continue to hold monthly advice surgeries and also provide regular street surgeries and newsletters.”

Daniel Floyd (Conservatives)

“I live in Curborough Ward with my wife and young family, and have campaigned on issues that are important to me and my neighbours, particularly in the retention of green open space in our communities.

“If elected, I will ensure that I continue my community campaigns and be strong voice for Curborough at Lichfield District Council.”

Dave Robertson (Labour)

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve the people of Curborough for the last four years.

“After decades of neglect by Conservative councillors, I’ve worked closely with my Labour colleague Colin Ball to secure a huge investment in public safety at the Dimbles shops, introduced the Lichfield Back to School Bank, worked with the community to improve some of our open spaces, supported our amazing community centre and secured thousands of pounds of funding for warm spaces during the winter of this cost of living crisis.

“There is always more to do though, and I hope that people in the ward will put their trust in me again for the next four years.”

Edward Sheasby (Conservatives)

“As someone who was born and raised in Lichfield, I am ready to give back and deploy my energy to provide a positive and effective voice to the hardworking residents of Curborough.

“If elected, I will ensure that everyone is represented with decency and integrity. I can guarantee you that this is the reason for me placing my name on the ballot paper and I will be relentless in promoting Curborough.”