Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Fazeley ward.

Alex Farrell (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

John Hill (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Anne Thompson (Labour)

“My working life was spent as a teacher and then a social worker. I now volunteer in a primary school, supporting children with their reading.

“As a school governor I also have real insight into how funding cuts have made life harder for parents and for carers, especially for children with special needs.

“I see being a councillor for Fazeley as another way to use my skills and experience to further serve the community.

“Fazeley needs councillors who will work hard to represent the needs of their ward.

“If elected, I will champion the interests of the ward on issues brought to my attention such as the risks of air pollution, the lack of a police surgery – stopped during the pandemic and not restarted – and the need for improved play spaces for children and making the case against telecommunication masts applications that are too close to homes.”

David Thompson (Labour)

“I am standing as a Labour Party candidate because Fazeley ward deserves much better district council representation.

“Fazeley, Bonehill and Mile Oak have had almost invisible representation over the last four years.

“As I walk the streets, people have identified the following key issues:

Ensuring future developments like the Tolson Mill conversion include affordable homes suitable for local people.

Reducing the negative impact of the Conservatives’ decision to build 800 green belt homes at Mile Oak with minimal benefit to the existing Fazeley community.

Completion of the long promised Neighbourhood Plan to protect and enhance Fazeley.

Restarting joint neighbourhood surgeries on housing and anti-social behaviour.

Ensuring Bromford has plans to maintain and improve local homes.

Making congested access and pedestrian crossing points safe on the Lichfield and Sutton roads.

“I will work tirelessly to resolve these and all other important local issues.”

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Fazeley ward at Lichfield District Council: