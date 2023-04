The story of The Everly Brothers is coming to the Lichfield Garrick for a two-night stay.

From the producers of That’ll Be The Day, Walk Right Back will stop off in the city on 17th and 18th May.

A spokesperson said:

“Follow the brothers through their rise to fame and their decade-long feud to the emotional reunion that gave them back to the world and each other.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £29 and can be booked online.