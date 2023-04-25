Police in Staffordshire are taking part in a national campaign to raise awareness of stalking.

The force’s Let’s Talk Stalking campaign has been launched during National Stalking Awareness Week.

The initiatives aim to highlight the behaviour of offenders so that victims can understand and report offences where necessary.

Detective Inspector Victoria Ison, of the safeguarding team at Staffordshire Police, said:

“National Stalking Awareness Week gives us an opportunity to highlight the work we have been doing so far as we continue to refocus efforts, improve services and work with partners to ensure there is a robust approach to both prevention of violence and the protection of those who don’t feel safe. “We really want people to recognise the four behaviours that are warning signs that someone is stalking you. “This behaviour is not normal and it shouldn’t be ignored or accepted.” Detective Inspector Victoria Ison, Staffordshire Police

Throughout this week, local police officers and Police Community Support Officers will be handing out advice leaflets and encouraging conversations about the Let’s Talk Stalking campaign and promoting the Hollie Guard App – a free app which can turn phones into personal safety devices.

Officers will be visiting key locations such as beauty salons, hairdressers, pharmacies, doctors’ surgeries and other public venues.

“If you’re experiencing stalking, please contact us sooner, rather than later, to allow us to work with you and agree a course of action to help protect you and halt the behaviour. “This can include using Stalking Protection Orders against offenders following arrest. “These protect you while we investigate the crime and gather evidence, enabling the offender to be charged and prosecuted. “We understand the devastating impact stalking can have and our specially trained officers are on hand to support and safeguard victims and work closely with external agencies who provide emotional support and all sorts of practical help to victims of stalking in Staffordshire. “I would urge anyone with concerns about stalking to contact the police.” Detective Inspector Victoria Ison, Staffordshire Police

For more information visit the Staffordshire Police website.