Children from military families in Whittington are getting the chance to take part in free music sessions thanks to a new initiative.

The Upbeat Music project is being delivered by the Make Some Noise charity thanks to funding from the Armed Forces Covenant Trust Fund.

The Staffordshire charity received £100,000 to deliver free sessions for children from armed forces families across the county as well as those living on military sites.

The workshops offer fun music and movement activities, helping build children’s confidence while encouraging a love of music. Sessions for families with children up to the age of five currently run in locations including Whittington.

Cat Crum, head of operations and programmes for Make Some Noise, said:

“Upbeat sessions are true to their name – they make you feel upbeat and positive and the children love them. “We have run sessions for over six years now, growing the service into other armed forces sites because of demand and need from families. “We are thrilled to have been granted this funding and hope to continue supporting forces families for many years to come.” Cat Crum, Make Some Noise

The Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust awards grants to groups and projects that work with or support armed forces communities.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a great project that not only helps support children and young people who may face challenges in their lives, but also helps promote good wellbeing and better community integration. “I’d encourage other organisations working with armed forces communities to apply for the funding.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

For more details about the Upbeat music project, visit the Make Some Noise website.