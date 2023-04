Jewellery has been stolen after a break-in at a residential property in Lichfield.

The incident happened on The Close between midday and 2pm yesterday (25th April).

PCSO Andrew Lovatt, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The front door window was smashed and the lock opened from inside. There was an untidy search and a quantity of jewellery stolen.” PCSO Andrew Lovatt, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 431 of 25th April.