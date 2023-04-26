Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Highfield ward.

Robyn Ennis (Labour)

“I was born in Burntwood and lived here all my life until I went to Chester University to fulfil my life-long goal of becoming a teacher.

“I have now completed my degree and come back home to Burntwood to teach.

“During my teens I got involved in many issues close to my heart. I raised money and help supply our local foodbank and was a school councillor.

“I am also an ambassador for Period Power, helping though who are suffering with period poverty.

“Politics needs to be more diverse, there is not enough representation for people in my age range and I want to achieve that by using my experiences.”

Wai-Lee Ho (Conservatives)

“As a life-long resident, I have a deep understanding of the area and our community.

“I run a local business with my family and I’m married with children who are also being raised here, so I understand many of the challenges we face.

“My priorities include tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, supporting small local businesses and protecting our green belt.

“It has been an honour to serve our community for the last four years and hopefullyI will be able to continue working hard for Highfield and Burntwood.”

Serena Mears (Conservatives)

“As a local resident with a family, I aim to support local families and their needs. I want to work within our community, helping with current concerns to ensure future generations enjoy what Highfield has to offer by helping to maintain open spaces, footpaths, historic and community buildings.

“Using my experience as a local business owner, I will support local businesses.

“I am committed to doing the best for Highfield residents.”

Jane Smith (Labour)

“I love this corner of Burntwood and will work hard to protect its character and green spaces.

“I believe passionately in fairness but we haven’t been treated fairly by Conservative-controlled district or county councils as our council tax is too often spent anywhere but here.

“Just look at the state of our roads – a complete disgrace.

“I want to see better access to health services in our town as well as opportunities to improve health and wellbeing with creative use of the benefits we have here of parks and public footpaths and cycleways.

“One of my main priorities though will be to protect our green belt which is valued so highly in our town.”

