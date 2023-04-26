Lichfield’s MP has urged residents to make best use of pharmacists to help ease the pressure on GP surgeries.

Michael Fabricant raised in the issue in the House of Commons.

He asked Health Secretary Steve Barclay whether more would be done to highlight the role pharmacists can play in supporting local healthcare provision.

“Following the excellent television campaign on bowel cancer – which, by the way, got me to take a test – can I now ask that we have a similar campaign to talk about the importance of pharmacists? “Because if people consult pharmacists rather than their GPs on occasion, it’ll take away some of the pressure from doctors’ surgeries.” Michael Fabricant

The Health Secretary replied:

“He raises a brilliant point, and it is one we are absolutely committed to doing. “There is a huge amount of expertise within the pharmacy network, that is why we’re looking at how through technologies such as the NHS app, how we better enable people to get the right care from the right place at the right time. “Quite often, that is not necessarily seeing a GP, but it may be seeing others with additional roles in primary care, or going to a pharmacist who can offer those services.” Steve Barclay

Following the debate, Mr Fabricant said: