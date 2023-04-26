Lichfield’s MP has urged residents to make best use of pharmacists to help ease the pressure on GP surgeries.
Michael Fabricant raised in the issue in the House of Commons.
He asked Health Secretary Steve Barclay whether more would be done to highlight the role pharmacists can play in supporting local healthcare provision.
“Following the excellent television campaign on bowel cancer – which, by the way, got me to take a test – can I now ask that we have a similar campaign to talk about the importance of pharmacists?
“Because if people consult pharmacists rather than their GPs on occasion, it’ll take away some of the pressure from doctors’ surgeries.”Michael Fabricant
The Health Secretary replied:
“He raises a brilliant point, and it is one we are absolutely committed to doing.
“There is a huge amount of expertise within the pharmacy network, that is why we’re looking at how through technologies such as the NHS app, how we better enable people to get the right care from the right place at the right time.
“Quite often, that is not necessarily seeing a GP, but it may be seeing others with additional roles in primary care, or going to a pharmacist who can offer those services.”Steve Barclay
Following the debate, Mr Fabricant said:
“I know how difficult it can be on occasion to see your GP, so it is worth bearing in mind that some pharmacists have additional qualifications which enable them to prescribe medicines including antibiotics when they are required.
“The pharmacist will let you know if you need to go and visit a doctor. Pharmacists can offer advice and over-the-counter medication to help with a range of common conditions and minor injuries such as common ailments like coughs, colds and flu, tummy trouble, aches and pains, skin rashes, cystitis, access to the morning after pill and pregnancy tests.
“They can help manage repeat prescriptions and help with any questions that you might have about medication that you have been prescribed by the doctor. If you’re taking lots of different medicines, they can be reviewed with your pharmacist to help you work out when you should be taking your medication and discuss any questions or side-effects you may have from taking those medicines.
“Pharmacists are a wonderful resource and are often underutilised simply because people are unaware of their training, skills, and other medical services they can offer.
“In France and other countries, pharmacists are used widely and have an important rôle as an alternative health care professional.”Michael Fabricant
Funny I twice went to my doctors and both occasions the waiting area was completely empty not a single person!!!
Langton Medical on Eastern Avenue
Since covid it’s been the perfect excuse to shut down the surgery to the public.
So, here’s a timely example of ‘service’ from a pharmacist.
Upon collecting a prescription, I’m told one of the items isn’t available, and each time they tried to order the same item it came back as unavailable.
“Why?” I asked, “is it out of stock or discontinued or something?”
“I don’t know, speak to your GP”, was the response.
Strewth, good luck with that.
Does anyone know the value of ‘service’?
Grumble, rant …… etc .
“Candidate urges residents to help GP surgeries by not voting Tory.”
Public ignorance of what pharmacists can and cannot help patients with is not the root problem. The root problem is the systematic financial starvation of health services by Mr Fabricant and his government.
And anyway, the NHS ran exactly the advert he’s calling for all last month (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RhQVasBFs8). Maybe the root problem is Mr Fabricant’s ignorance?
I’m sure there is a role for pharmacists to play in triaging healthcare however, some pharmacies seem hell bent on pushing unnecessary “medication reviews” onto those collecting prescriptions. I remember one occasion where I’d literally come from my GP with a prescription I’d had several
time before. The pharmacist wanted to give me a “review”, which I declined as I’d had up to date medical advice that day. Still – they pushed and pushed until I got quite narky. It turns out they claim £25 per medication review.
How much does this cost the NHS?? I’m sure there is value in this but, it’s wide open to abuse as I discovered.
Any excuse to divert away from the governments incompetence in regards to the health and social care. Not to mention the thousands of residents moving into the new housing developments with seemingly no consideration for local infrastructure.
Mr.Leggs.
same for us too.,Waiting area Empty.
Salters Meadow. Burntwood.
GP 20 minutes late calling us ?
There appears no Rhyme or Reason how GP practices are operating since Covid.,
To me it appears they do very little.
5 weeks waiting for my GP consultation, next week.
Pharmacies are great. But now you have to shop around to get a prescription dispensed!
Funny, A decision not to award funding to create additional GP capacity at Samual Johnson. £77k would be needed an Extension at Brereton Surgery was also turned down. Also overlooked… plus traffic calming. So funding to ease GP surgeries get turned down, while Aqua park, climbing walls, all-weather football pitches, soft play areas… Make your own mind up about whats more important but considering how long it takes to get GP appointments, Pharmacists aren’t the answer more capacity. Particularly with the number of new developments.
And if the pharmacists get it wrong you could ask the postman when he is doing his rounds. Let’s face it your just as dead no matter who gives you the bad advice.