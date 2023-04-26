Potential restrictions on the number of times van drivers can use tips in Lichfield and Burntwood will be discussed by councillors this week.

Staffordshire County Council’s overview and scrutiny committee will review the outcome of a consultation on all of its household waste and recycling centres.

The results reveal that of more than 1,000 people who took part, half said the number of visits should be capped at 12 per year for those using vans.

A report to the county council meeting said:

“The key impacts of a van permit scheme are reduced congestions and queues, penalising residents with privately-owned vans and concerns of increased fly-tipping. “Van users have a higher preference for 12 permits per year – 73% compared to 38% of car users. Despite this variation, both car and van users selected this as their preferred option.” Staffordshire County Council report

The review is also looking at how best to manage trade waste being disposed of at sites across Staffordshire.

The report added:

“Accepting Staffordshire-only waste at all sites was respondents’ preferred option. Prioritising the county boundary was the main reason given. “Fly tipping was the main reason given for supporting commercial waste from both Staffordshire and non-Staffordshire businesses.” Staffordshire County Council report

The meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee will be held tomorrow (27th April).