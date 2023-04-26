Food businesses in Staffordshire are being given support to understand their responsibilities around labelling.

The initiative comes as part of Allergy Awareness Week which aims to raise awareness of the challenges facing those who live with an allergy.

Anyone eating in a restaurant, bar or takeaway has the right to receive allergen information, either in written format or verbally. This should include the name of the food and a full list of ingredients, with any of the 14 major allergens emphasised in the list.

Recent market inspections carried out by Trading Standards officers in Staffordshire also identified a number of imported foods where allergenic ingredients have not been declared. This resulted in incidents being notified to the Food Standards Agency and national product recalls taking place.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Allergy Awareness Week gives us a good opportunity to remind people and food businesses of the importance of providing clear ingredients information. “We have seen cases locally where people have been harmed having had an allergic reaction after eating food products, so we’re keen to prevent this and protect consumers wherever possible. “It’s time to take allergies seriously is the strapline for this year’s campaign and the message is simple. “Food businesses need to be aware of their responsibilities and people with food allergies should read ingredient labels carefully, and if eating out, let their dining companions, servers and chefs know about their allergies, to ensure their safety.” Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Further information about food allergies is available at Allergy UK. People can report cases where they believe food is not correctly labelled to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 08082231133.