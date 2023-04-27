Dig out your shoulder pads and book in your perm as an 80s party night is coming to Lichfield.

Ruby Bridge will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 5th May performing hits from the likes of Wham, Rick Astley, Soft Cell, Human League, Duran Duran, Kim Wilde and Madonna.

The venue’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Our 80’s party night featuring Ruby Bridge will definitely have you breaking out your classic dance moves. “We’re well into celebrating all things 80s at the moment with our free, I Grew Up 80s exhibition plus a whole host of other themed music events.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the Ruby Bridge show are £12 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.