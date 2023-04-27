Doug Pullen and Paul Ray
Councillors have clashed over the status of redevelopment projects in Lichfield.

The new leisure centre and cinema schemes have been a key point of debate ahead of the local elections.

But Cllr Paul Ray, who will seek to retain his seat in Chadsmead ward on 4th May, said the reality on the ground did not match the claims made by the Tories at Lichfield District Council.

The Liberal Democrat candidate said:

“Quick fact check on the Conservatives’ delivery over the last four years – there is no cinema, there is no leisure centre, the Friarsgate site is still a wasteland.

“We need to get things done. It’s time change on 4th May.”

Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

But his comments drew criticism from Conservative group leader Cllr Doug Pullen, who said Cllr Ray should consider examining details of his own record.

The Boley Park candidate said:

“Quick fact check on Paul Ray – he’s missed half his meetings in the last year.

“He knows that both the cinema and leisure centre are fully-funded projects well underway.

“Maybe if he actually bothered to turn up, he could have helped us go even quicker?”.

Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Boley Park ward at Lichfield District Council:

Labour

Liberal Democrat

Conservatives

The at a glance list of candidates for the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council:

Independent

Conservatives

Conservatives

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

R Chapman
1 hour ago

One of highlights of next week’s election will be to see Paul Ray lose his seat…if he bothers to turn up for the count!

Tubbs
1 hour ago

What have the Tories ever done for us?

Moved the library, but then left the old historic building still lying unused, gated up & going to ruin – years on and no sign of anything happening. Leave it long enough and it becomes too costly to renovate and cheaper to flatten. Poor decision making!

Friarsgate eyesore – Forced out businesses, flattened, but failed to have anything actually secured to take it’s place – years on, and no sign of anything happening. Poor decision making!

Blue Bag fiasco – money down the drain. Poor decision making!
Improving nature on Stowe Pool with floating platforms for birds to nest, only to then award funding to an Aqua Park nobody wants, on the very same spot. Poor decision making!
Does nobody talk to each other?
Thinking an Aqua Park that nobody wants is a better way to spend money than increasing GP capacity. Poor decision making!

I see a bit of a pattern developing here.

