Councillors have clashed over the status of redevelopment projects in Lichfield.

The new leisure centre and cinema schemes have been a key point of debate ahead of the local elections.

But Cllr Paul Ray, who will seek to retain his seat in Chadsmead ward on 4th May, said the reality on the ground did not match the claims made by the Tories at Lichfield District Council.

The Liberal Democrat candidate said:

“Quick fact check on the Conservatives’ delivery over the last four years – there is no cinema, there is no leisure centre, the Friarsgate site is still a wasteland. “We need to get things done. It’s time change on 4th May.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

But his comments drew criticism from Conservative group leader Cllr Doug Pullen, who said Cllr Ray should consider examining details of his own record.

The Boley Park candidate said:

“Quick fact check on Paul Ray – he’s missed half his meetings in the last year. “He knows that both the cinema and leisure centre are fully-funded projects well underway. “Maybe if he actually bothered to turn up, he could have helped us go even quicker?”. Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

